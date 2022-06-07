Orange County commissioners debate rent control proposal

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the results of a study on a plan that would put a temporary cap on rent increases.

The proposal from Commissioner Emily Bonilla calls for a 5% cap on rent hikes. The cap would last for 1 year and would have to be approved by Orange County voters.

The report on the proposal was commissioned by the county and outside consultants suggested that legislation to control rent prices locally may do more harm than good.

GAI Consultants analyzed the plan and made recommendations to the board.

The company noted that policies encouraging advance notices of rental increases could work, but it also said the issues the plan addresses are beyond what local governments are capable of fixing.

Other unintended consequences the company pointed to in the report were lowered maintenance, decoupling of utilities from rent prices and “reduced mobility of the most vulnerable populations.”

Instead, the company said, the issue is the amount of housing and rental units in the market — the population of Orange County is growing faster than the rental market can accommodate, leading to a shortage of units and higher prices.

During a news conference early Tuesday, Bonilla called the report opinionated and biased.

“If (commissioners) saw that a consultant who was supposed to do fact finding on rent stabilization was so biased as to say you’re getting outside attention, then we really should get a refund on this report,” Bonilla said. “Unfortunately, it looks like they were not ready to do the job they were hired to do, and they were too biased to provide a report that we deserved.”

Dozens of people spoke on both sides of the issue during the public comment section of Tuesday’s meeting.

