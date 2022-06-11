Florida Silver Alert issued for man, 85, missing from Kissimmee

Frank Elkins, 85, was reported missing Saturday out of Kissimmee.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Saturday for an 85-year-old man reported missing from Kissimmee, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Kissimmee Police Department.

Frank Elkins was last seen at 2:30 a.m. in the area of the 2300 block of Robert Court, officials said. Elkins has white hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and was reportedly wearing a red shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Elkins may be traveling in a light brown or silver 2003 GMC Yukon with Florida tag II77LZ, officials said. Kissimmee police shared the following image of a car similar to Elkins’ on Twitter.

A 2003 light brown / silver GMC Yukon, similar to the car Elkins may be driving, Kissimmee police said. (Kissimmee Police Department)

Anyone with knowledge of Elkins’ whereabouts was urged to contact FDLE, or Kissimmee police at 407-846-3333 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.