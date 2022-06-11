Florida Silver Alert issued for man, 85, missing from Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Saturday for an 85-year-old man reported missing from Kissimmee, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Kissimmee Police Department.
Frank Elkins was last seen at 2:30 a.m. in the area of the 2300 block of Robert Court, officials said. Elkins has white hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and was reportedly wearing a red shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.
Elkins may be traveling in a light brown or silver 2003 GMC Yukon with Florida tag II77LZ, officials said. Kissimmee police shared the following image of a car similar to Elkins’ on Twitter.
Anyone with knowledge of Elkins’ whereabouts was urged to contact FDLE, or Kissimmee police at 407-846-3333 or 911.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.