Mulberry man ‘tired of walking’ gets arrested day after prison release, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Mulberry man was arrested June 4 on suspicion of stealing a bike after he became “tired of walking,” according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A man in the parking lot of a Tires Choice left his bike unattended for a moment, at which point 44-year-old Robert Sharp began to ride off on it, deputies said.

[TRENDING: WATCH: Florida woman records giant alligator’s mating call in Apopka | ‘He didn’t eat for 4 days:’ Florida boy recovering from venomous snake bite | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Records show a deputy found Sharp near the intersection of Church Avenue and Iroquois Trail and began questioning Sharp about the bike.

According to the deputy, Sharp said he took the bike — which he admitted didn’t belong to him — because he was “tired of walking.”

The deputy added that Sharp told him he heard the owner of the bike telling him to stop, but he refused to stop because he was “taking the bike.”

The sheriff’s office said Sharp was still on probation following a previous arrest for attacking a Lakeland police officer — an arrest that put him in prison until June 3, the day prior to the bike theft.

Sharp faces charges for second offense of petit theft and violation of probation.