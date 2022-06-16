Disney delays campus project bringing 2,000 workers from California to Florida

Following reports last year that The Walt Disney Company plans to move at least 2,000 workers from California to Florida, the company announced the plans would be delayed.

The original plans intended to help integrate creative and business teams from California into Florida by constructing a new regional campus in Central Florida, the company said.

The Walt Disney Company stated the campus will be built just south of Orlando International Airport, between the 417 Tollway and Lake Nona Boulevard.

Officials from the company told News 6 they are aligning the relocation period with the new anticipated completion date of the campus in 2026. The Walt Disney Company originally said employees were expected to move to Florida by the end of 2022.

“While a growing number of our employees, who will ultimately work at the campus, have already made the move to Central Florida, we also want to continue to provide flexibility to those relocating, especially given the anticipated completion date of the campus is now in 2026,” the company said. “Therefore, where possible, we are aligning the relocation period with the campus completion.”

Previous reports showed concerns that the plans could drive up the cost of already-competitive housing in Central Florida, with employees from California’s inflated housing market potentially buying up local properties.