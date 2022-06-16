Karen Dyer, trial lawyer and Orlando mayor’s ex-wife, dies after battle with brain tumor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s ex-wife has died after a battle with an aggressive brain tumor.

Dyer announced the death of Karen Caudill Dyer in a tweet posted Thursday, writing that she had an “unrelenting, valiant fight.”

“She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and friend. Karen loved Orlando and we are forever grateful for our community’s support and compassion,” Dyer wrote.

The Dyers had two sons together, Trey and Drew.

In a 2017 interview with the College Park Community Paper, Karen Dyer talked about her law firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, and how one of her career highlights was starting it in 1997.

“Being part of starting that firm was exciting. And seeing it grow,” she said.

The mayor described her as “one of the top trial lawyers in the country.”