Orlando Magic to host free 2022 NBA Draft watch party

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic is set to host a free 2022 NBA Draft watch party at the Amway Center on June 23.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and draft coverage starts at 7 p.m., all culminating in the 8 p.m. 2022 NBA Draft.

Orlando Magic officials said the party will feature food and drink specials, Magic team shop discounts, opportunities to meet STUFF the Magic Mascot and special activities, such as the $50,000 4-Shot Challenge, a chance for three lucky fans to win thousands of dollars by completing a lay-up, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot in under 30 seconds.

The Magic are also teaming up with Arcade1Up to provide fans with interactive gaming opportunities.

The event is open to the public, and a free ticket is required for entry.

To download free tickets, click here.