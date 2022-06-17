Polk sheriff to provide update after 12 suspected child sex predators arrested

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County sheriff is set to provide an update Friday afternoon on 12 child sexual suspects arrested during a “Operation Child Protector II” investigation.

The news briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center.

According to deputies, the 12 suspects are facing a total of 49 felonies, which include traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a computer to seduce a child, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony and transmission of material harmful to a child.

Of the suspects arrested, two were from Alabama and Michigan and the other 10 were from various cities throughout Florida, including Lakeland, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Clermont, Tampa, Kissimmee, Lehigh Acres and Tallahassee, investigators said.

Deputies said four of the suspects traveled to an undercover location to have sex with who they thought were 13- or 15-year-old girls while other eight suspects had warrants for their arrests after grooming and sending sexually explicit content to who they thought were 13-, 14- and 15-year-old girls.

The Auburndale and Winter Haven police departments also contributed to the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

All 12 suspects were arrested and booked into jails in various counties, including Polk.