89º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Acid spill in Zellwood sends 1 to hospital, Orange County firefighters say

Patient taken to hospital as hazmat, trauma alert

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Zellwood, Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was sent to the hospital after being burned in a sulfuric acid spill in Zellwood, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The spill happened Tuesday along Washington Street.

[TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Firefighters did not say exactly where the spill happened or what caused it.

The patient was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a hazmat and trauma alert, according to fire rescue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email