Acid spill in Zellwood sends 1 to hospital, Orange County firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was sent to the hospital after being burned in a sulfuric acid spill in Zellwood, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The spill happened Tuesday along Washington Street.

Firefighters did not say exactly where the spill happened or what caused it.

The patient was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a hazmat and trauma alert, according to fire rescue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.