1 killed, 1 critically injured when car strikes ATVs on State Road 417 in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Northbound lanes of State Road 417 were temporarily closed in Orange County early Saturday as the Florida Highway Patrol said it investigated a fatal crash that left an ATV rider dead and another badly hurt.

The crash occurred at 1:03 a.m. near mile marker 31 (Curry Ford Road exit) when two ATVs in the outside lane were rear-ended by a Nissan Rogue driven by a 35-year-old Orlando man who was not injured in the wreck, troopers said.

The impact ejected the ATV riders from their vehicles, according to a crash report. One of the riders was pronounced dead at the scene, and another — a 21-year-old Orlando man — was hospitalized with critical injuries, troopers said.

According to witnesses, a third person who was riding on one of the ATVs ran away from the scene. With both this individual currently unaccounted for and the identity of the person who was killed pending word from the medical examiner’s office, Troopers said it has yet to be determined if the three ATV riders allegedly involved in the crash were driving or riding their respective vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.