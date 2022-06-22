Marion Sheriff’s Office IDs man shot, killed in Citra

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in Citra Tuesday morning.

Deputies said on Wednesday that Maurice Manns, 46, was the victim in the deadly shooting.

Deputies responded to the 17770 block of NE 22nd Court around 11:30 a.m., where they found Manns.

No information was released about what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.