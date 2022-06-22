91º

LIVE

Local News

Marion Sheriff’s Office IDs man shot, killed in Citra

Maurice Manns, 46, was found shot in 17770 block of NE 22nd Court

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Gun Violence, Crime, Marion County, Shooting, Fatal Shooting
Marion County Sheriff's Office vehicle (file) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in Citra Tuesday morning.

Deputies said on Wednesday that Maurice Manns, 46, was the victim in the deadly shooting.

[TRENDING: Marion County woman wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket | Beauty shop targeted, building vandalized with racial slurs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies responded to the 17770 block of NE 22nd Court around 11:30 a.m., where they found Manns.

No information was released about what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email