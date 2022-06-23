2 arrested after trying to sell stolen lawn care equipment worth over $10K, DeLand police say

DELAND, Fla. – A man and woman tried selling lawn care equipment worth over $10,000 that was stolen from a Orange City business last week, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police said Ian Way, 31, and Destiny Thacker, 27, were arrested in connection with a burglary on June 16.

The department said it received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a burglarized trailer in the 700 block of East Voorhis Avenue.

[TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during house party | 19 Central Florida restaurants make list of 100 top places to eat in state | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said surveillance video showed the burglary happen around 4:30 a.m. The department said it later learned items matching the description of what was stolen were being put up for sale.

The department said detectives were able to recover approximately $9,500 worth of the stolen equipment.

Way faces charges of violation of probation/community control, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and burglary of an unoccupied structure. Thacker faces a dealing in stolen property charge.

He is being held on no bond at the Volusia County jail while she is being held on a $5,000 bond.