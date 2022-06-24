DeLand police ask public for tips after burglary suspect shows face on surveillance video

Still from video footage of a DeLand home being burglarized on June 20, 2022. (courtesy)

DeLAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department on Friday shared images from surveillance video of a residential burglary in progress earlier this week, requesting help from the public to identify the suspect pictured.

The burglary occurred Monday in the early morning hours at a home on West Minnesota Avenue, police said.

An indoor security camera alerted the homeowner that an unknown person had entered their residence while they were out of town, according to a news release. Police said the man stole several pieces of jewelry.

The man is believed to be light-skinned with short, shaved hair, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans during the burglary, police said.

Stills from video footage of a DeLand home being burglarized on June 20, 2022. (courtesy) (DeLand Police Department)

Anyone with knowledge of who or where the man is was urged to contact Detective Miller at MillerJA@deland.org, or by calling 386-943-8276. One could alternatively submit an anonymous tip to the DeLand CrimeWatch portal by clicking here.