Burglars look directly into cameras as they break into Bay Hill area home, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Burglars broke into a home in the Bay Hill area of Orange County and stole tens of thousands of dollars in valuables over the weekend, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects also provided deputies with the clearest images of themselves you may ever see from surveillance footage.

The burglary was reported on Monday, but the resident believes the burglary happened between Friday and Sunday while they were on vacation.

The sheriff’s office posted video from surveillance cameras at the home. In the video, you can see the two light-skinned men looking directly into the cameras, which even in the dark appear to be remarkably clear.

Help ID: These guys probably didn't know they were looking right into the camera when they broke into this Bay Hill area home and took tens of thousands of dollars in valuables. If you have information about their identities, call @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/No20viDzZx — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 22, 2022

One of the men has dark, curly hair and facial hair. The other is clean-shaven with dark hair. Both men, aged mid-20s to early 30s, are seen wearing dark coats with hoods outside. One of them was also wearing a light-colored hoodie with a New York Yankees logo and light-colored pants underneath the dark coat.

Anyone who can help identify the two suspects was asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).