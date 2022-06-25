87º

2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Orange County resort on International Drive

Shooting reported at The Fountains Resort in Florida, deputies say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were pronounced dead Saturday morning after being found by deputies responding to a shooting call at a resort on International Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said both people had been shot, and that it appears at the time of this report that the man shot the woman and then himself in a “domestic incident.”

The shooting was reported at 9:56 a.m. from The Fountains Resort at 12400 S. International Drive, deputies said.

No further updates were anticipated Saturday, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

