DAYTONA Soccer Fest to kick off at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla – DAYTONA Soccer Fest is coming to Daytona International Speedway for Independence Day weekend.

The two-day festival takes place July 2 and 3, featuring world-class men and women’s soccer all day and night with performances from Grammy Award winner Rauw Alejandro, Chance The Rapper and Latin artist Adassa, known for her role as Dolores in Disney’s “Encanto,” according to organizers.

Soccer Fest will include a “match for the ages” between Colombian champion Deportivo Cali and crosstown rival América de Cali, organizers said. The event will also feature two National Women’s Soccer League teams: Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville.

“We are so thrilled to be hosting DAYTONA Soccer Fest,” said Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway. “We pride ourselves on being the World Center of Racing, and in addition to racing, we want to be the host of world-class events, and that is what we have with DAYTONA Soccer Fest. We look forward to seeing the fans here at the Speedway where we will definitely be getting the attention of the world.”

For the first time, a professional soccer field will be constructed in the infield of the Daytona 500′s venue, the setting for the first-ever freestyle football competition presented by the World Freestyle Football Association, organizers said.

The event will also include a fishing tournament, food trucks, a track ride-along and a July 4 fireworks spectacular.

“For Torneos, the event is an opportunity to continue growing regionally with large-scale, innovative events. We take great pride in this partnership with Daytona International Speedway and are excited to bring more than 40 years of soccer and global event experience to this emblematic track,” said Ignacio Galarza, CEO of Torneos, an sports communication firm headquartered in Buenos Aires. “DAYTONA Soccer Fest will be a truly unique entertainment experience for the whole family and all sports fans.”

Tickets for the event start at $99 for a one-day general admission pass.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

