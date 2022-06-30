82º

Vehicle submerged in water in Orlando, Orange County Fire Rescue says

Vehicle located near West Kaley Street and South Rio Grande Avenue, fire officials said

Phil Landeros, Executive Producer

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car crashed into a retention pond in Holden Heights and sank Wednesday evening, according to video and Orange County Fire Rescue.

The pond in near West Kaley Street and South Rio Grande Avenue, fire officials said.

One patient was removed from the car, but information about their condition has not been released at this time.

