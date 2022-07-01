Sonic Prep Players of the Week: Winter Park crew team

It’s the Sonic Prep Player of the Week, and this week, News 6 is hitting the waters of England with the Winter Park crew team.

The ladies are competing in the famous Henley Royal Regatta this week, and they’re tearing it up.

They won their heat Wednesday and followed that up with Thursday’s huge win over the reigning champs in the Prince Phillip Cup challenge.

News 6 caught up with these young ladies before their trip, and they could not wait for this royal opportunity.

“Now that we get to compete at the actual Henley and not just the women’s side of it, I think it’s really special,” said Winter Park coxswain Delaney Gardner. “And just to be able to have that level of competitiveness over at England — I mean, you’re side-by-side with two crews. It’s gonna be head-and-head, and I’m just, I’m really amped up.”