Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Jazzy Francik

It’s time to recognize yet another Central Florida student-athlete excelling both on and off the field with Melbourne High School’s Jazzy Francik.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – It’s time to recognize yet another Central Florida student-athlete excelling both on and off the field with Melbourne High School’s Jazzy Francik.

News 6 tips its cap to Francik, who is one of the most dominant softball pitchers, not only in the state, but in the entire country.

[TRENDING: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. What happens now? | Shipley Do-Nuts plans 1st Central Florida location. Here’s when, where you can find it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Francik just wrapped up a mind-boggling season where she helped Melbourne High School win the program’s first-ever state championship.

The softball superstar’s stats were off the chart with a 0.16 earned run average, striking out 251 batters and throwing four no-hitters — and all as a sophomore.

Francik has two more years of high school softball, though it’s safe to say she’ll have some of the top college teams knocking on her door.

“I really have to thank my parents for this because they always taught me to dream big and to take these big dreams, but stay humble,” she told News 6. “And they’ve always encouraged me, like building me a pitching wall in the backyard I can throw to whenever I want. And then my mom coming out there and spending the time with me to help me improve.”