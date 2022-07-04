Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.

The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Volusia County Beach Safety said the man’s friend drove him to the hospital.

This comes days after a child was hospitalized with serious injuries after a 9-foot shark attacked them at Keaton Beach.

