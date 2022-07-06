Worker killed after car falls on him at vehicle repair shop in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A worker was killed after a car fell on him at an Orlando vehicle repair shop Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at the J & J Automotive located at 1455 West Landstreet Road #514.

[TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest favorite Skyline Chili opening 1st Central Florida store | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said they responded to a man, in his 60s, who had a car fall on him. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, the sheriff’s office said.

This is the second fatal incident in as many days involving workers in Orange County. This comes after a man in his 30s fell to his death while working on the roof at ARIUM Greenview Apartments a day prior.

This is an active investigation and no other details are available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: