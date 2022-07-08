91º

LIVE

Local News

Photos show catalytic converter thief in Winter Garden area, Orange County deputies

Thefts happened on June 19 around 2:20 a.m.

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Catalytic Converters
Orange County deputies say this man is connected with catalytic converter thefts in the Winter Garden area last month. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding the man caught on camera stealing catalytic converters in the Winter Garden area last month.

The sheriff’s office released two pictures of the man they believe stole the pricey car part from vehicles along East Story Road.

[TRENDING: New Championsgate I-4 intersection opens this Sunday | Brevard County family helps teen recover from Panhandle shark attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The crime happened on June 19 around 2:20 a.m.

Catalytic converter thefts continue to be an issue around Florida and the country, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The devices have precious metals that, when the rest of the car part is melted down, can be worth more than gold.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email