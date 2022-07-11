86º

Wendy’s to celebrate National Fry Day with week of free fries

Deal runs July 11-15

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Wendy's French Fries (Hand-out, Wendy's)

National Fry Day has turned into five days of celebration for Wendy’s customers.

The fast-food chain announced in celebration of National Fry Day on July 13 that it is making it Fry Week for Wendy’s customers with free fries for five consecutive days.

Wendy’s said its customers can get its hot & crispy fries free for the next five days with a purchase in Wendy’s app.

Wendy’s fry deals are as follows:

  • Monday, 7/11: Free medium fry with any Frosty mobile order purchase
  • Tuesday, 7/12: Free medium fry with any salad mobile order purchase
  • Wednesday, 7/13: Free any size fry with any mobile order purchase
  • Thursday, 7/14: Free small breakfast seasoned potatoes (the breakfast fry) with any mobile order purchase
  • Friday, 7/15: Free medium fry with any size fry mobile order purchase

