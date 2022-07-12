Maitland discusses study about raising water, sewage rates

MAITLAND, Fla. – The Maitland city commission discussed the results of a study Monday evening to determine whether to raising water and sewage rates for residents.

The commission talked about gradually raising the rates over the next five years with an average household currently paying approximately $70-per-bill going up to about $100-per-bill by 2027.

[TRENDING: Florida park temporarily closes due to ‘aggressive alligator’ | Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Monday night’s meeting was just a discussion, though city leaders are planning to prepare an ordinance to be introduced at another council meeting later this month.