Boy injured in Orlando shooting, police say

Officers say child suffered gunshot wound in possible conflict

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A boy was injured following a shooting in Orlando Wednesday, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the 5700 block of Gatlin Ave. and found a child suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a possible conflict.

Police said they are currently looking for a man suspected in the shooting who fled the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital and no other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

