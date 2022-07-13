National Mac and Cheese Day: Panera offers $1 off macaroni and cheese for breakfast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Start off your morning right on National Mac and Cheese Day by eating... well, mac and cheese.

Panera Bread is offering $1 off any order that includes select macaroni and cheese entrees of any size on July 14. The deal is available for orders before 11 a.m.

The discount is only available for online orders. Use the code “MACMORNING” to get $1 off.

Joining the macaroni and cheese celebration is Noodles and Co. The company is offering a free small Wisconsin macaroni and cheese with the purchase of a regular entrée.

To get the Noodles and Co. offer, just sign up to be a Noodles Rewards Member before the big day.

Plus, Reser’s Main St. Bistro is having a giveaway. Three winners will receive one case of Main St. Bistro Macaroni and Cheese each month for a year and you can sign up here.

