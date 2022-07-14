5 ducklings rescued after mother duck hit by car in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Citizens rescued five ducklings after their mom was killed by a car on Thursday, according to Orlando police.
The citizens flagged down two patrol officers who drove the ducklings to the station, according to the police.
Sergeant Sanguino called Jim Bronzo of second animal rescue and the ducks are now safe in a new home.
East Patrol Officers Lamb & Debottis were flagged-down by a citizen who rescued 5 ducklings after their mom was killed by a car. The officers drove the ducklings to the station & Sgt. Sanguino called Jim Bronzo, of 2nd Chance Animal Rescue. The ducks are now safe in a new home. pic.twitter.com/wIsIKh8lX3— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 14, 2022
