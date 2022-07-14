84º

5 ducklings rescued after mother duck hit by car in Orlando

Citizens rescued the ducks on Thursday

Maria Briceno

Ducklings being driven to the Orlando Police station. (Orlando Police) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla – Citizens rescued five ducklings after their mom was killed by a car on Thursday, according to Orlando police.

The citizens flagged down two patrol officers who drove the ducklings to the station, according to the police.

Rescued ducklings with the Orlando Police. (Orlando Police)

Sergeant Sanguino called Jim Bronzo of second animal rescue and the ducks are now safe in a new home.

