WATCH LIVE at 2:45 p.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Jacksonville Monday afternoon.

The briefing will be held at 2:45 p.m. at Florida State College at Jacksonville Advanced Technology Center.

Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. will also be in attendance.

No information relating to what the news conference will be about has been released.

This briefing comes a few days after DeSantis attended Florida’s Teacher of the Year conference, where seventh grade math teacher Melissa Matz from Clay County was picked for the award.

This also comes after the University of Central Florida removed anti-racist statements in alignment with DeSantis’ House Bill 7, known as the “Stop Woke” law, which limits how schools and workplaces address the matter.

