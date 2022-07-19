One man, three children injured in Kissimmee crash, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A crash along U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee sent one man and three children to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a semi-truck with a trailer was headed north on Evergreen Street when the driver took a wide right turn onto eastbound U.S. Highway 192.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

During the turn, the semi entered the path of a SUV carrying a Homestead man and three children, resulting in the SUV crashing into the back of the semi’s trailer, troopers said.

The Homestead man and two of the children were taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said. The agency said the third child was instead airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital with serious — but non-life-threatening — injuries.

The driver of the semi was uninjured and remained at the scene. Troopers said a roadblock was set up in the inside eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 192.

This crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: