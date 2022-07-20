Orange County crash kills Kissimmee man, injures two others, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County crash along Landstar Boulevard in Orlando killed one man and injured two others Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 71-year-old Kissimmee man was driving north on Landstar Boulevard, though for unknown reasons, he lost control and drove over the median into the southbound lanes. As a result, an oncoming southbound SUV crashed into the car, troopers said.

The 71-year-old was taken to the Osceola Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 39-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening serious injuries. The 12-year-old passenger of the SUV was taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.