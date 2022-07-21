Cocoa couple arrested for stealing a $29K diamond ring at local jewelry story

COCOA BEACH, Fla – A man and woman were arrested after having stolen a $29,000 diamond ring from a Cocoa Beach jewelry store Tuesday, according to police.

Both suspects were arrested two hours after the incident in Cocoa Beach when they attempted to steal from another jewelry store in Volusia County, officials said.

[TRENDING: Did you receive a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis? Don’t throw it away, cash it | Flight hits ‘unexpected turbulence’ over Florida, sending 8 to hospital | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Orlando Sanchez, 41, and Fatima Reyes-Gomez, 38, entered the Cocoa Beach jewelry store on Brevard Avenue around 11 a.m., according to a news release.

While Sanchez distracted one of the employees, Reyes-Gomez reached over the counter and took the ring, officers said.

After Sanchez and Reyes-Gomez left, employees reported the incident to police and provided officers with descriptions of the pair along with video surveillance, according to the police.

Investigators said they immediately issued statewide bulletins with the information.

Detectives said Daytona Beach investigators later reported that Sanchez and Reyes-Gomez were arrested in their jurisdiction for a similar crime.

Sanchez and Reyes-Gomez were later found to be in possession of fraudulent passports, IDs and large amounts of cash, but the stolen ring was not located.

The couple is being held in the Volusia County Detention Center without bail and has an immigration hold on any potential release.

Ad

This case remains under investigation.