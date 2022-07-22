Orlando man killed after crashing into trees, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed after crashing into trees Thursday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving west on State Road 50 in the inside lane, east of State Road 520, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Did you receive a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis? Don’t throw it away, cash it | Flight hits ‘unexpected turbulence’ over Florida, sending 8 to hospital | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Troopers said the driver lost control of his car for unknown reasons and entered into the median before overcorrecting, driving across the westbound lanes and going off the roadway.

Troopers added the driver crashed into multiple trees and was ejected from the car. Reports show he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said a roadblock has been set up in the outside westbound lane of State Road 50.

This crash remains under investigation.