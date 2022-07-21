26-year-old motorcyclist killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old West Virginia man was killed during a crash in Brevard County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was riding his motorcycle south along U.S. Highway 1, driving over the speed limit, troopers said.

Troopers said he then split a lane between two vehicles before entering into the path of a SUV that was turning west onto Palm Street.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist drove into the SUV, causing the rider to be ejected. Reports show he and his motorcycle struck a concrete pole, and emergency crews pronounced him dead on scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene. This crash remains under investigation.

