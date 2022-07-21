Pedestrian hit, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – A pedestrian was hit and killed by three cars while traveling on U.S. Highway 1 on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was walking west across the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 when troopers say he got into the path of a 2007 Honda Accord driving in the outside lane.

The front left side of the Honda struck the pedestrian causing him to fall into the inside lane in the direct path of two other vehicles that ran him over.

The impact killed the pedestrian on the scene, according to a news release. Troopers say he was not walking in a marked crosswalk.

The occupants of the vehicles were not injured and remained on the scene, the FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.