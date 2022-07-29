🏠Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Orlando metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.
The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 64 cities and towns in Orlando.
#30. Apopka, FL
- 1-year price change: +$97,009 (+32.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$177,457 (+81.6%)
- Typical home value: $395,041 (#31 most expensive city in metro)
#29. Longwood, FL
- 1-year price change: +$97,279 (+27.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$181,468 (+66.2%)
- Typical home value: $455,451 (#20 most expensive city in metro)
#28. Ocoee, FL
- 1-year price change: +$100,761 (+32.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$181,369 (+77.5%)
- Typical home value: $415,463 (#29 most expensive city in metro)
#27. Lake Mary, FL
- 1-year price change: +$101,503 (+27.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$181,533 (+62.7%)
- Typical home value: $470,948 (#18 most expensive city in metro)
#26. Howey in the Hills, FL
- 1-year price change: +$102,814 (+33.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$178,335 (+76.4%)
- Typical home value: $411,680 (#30 most expensive city in metro)
#25. Winter Park, FL
- 1-year price change: +$103,286 (+29.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$191,674 (+71.6%)
- Typical home value: $459,463 (#19 most expensive city in metro)
#24. Sorrento, FL
- 1-year price change: +$104,896 (+32.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$195,795 (+82.7%)
- Typical home value: $432,643 (#23 most expensive city in metro)
#23. Clermont, FL
- 1-year price change: +$107,622 (+33.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,289 (+77.1%)
- Typical home value: $428,019 (#24 most expensive city in metro)
#22. Kissimmee, FL
- 1-year price change: +$110,687 (+41.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$178,168 (+90.1%)
- Typical home value: $375,978 (#36 most expensive city in metro)
#21. Oviedo, FL
- 1-year price change: +$110,870 (+28.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$201,681 (+67.4%)
- Typical home value: $500,825 (#13 most expensive city in metro)
#20. Edgewood, FL
- 1-year price change: +$111,197 (+30.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$197,468 (+70.6%)
- Typical home value: $477,075 (#17 most expensive city in metro)
#19. Belle Isle, FL
- 1-year price change: +$116,238 (+29.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$207,209 (+66.8%)
- Typical home value: $517,176 (#11 most expensive city in metro)
#18. Maitland, FL
- 1-year price change: +$116,350 (+30.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$192,969 (+62.8%)
- Typical home value: $500,344 (#14 most expensive city in metro)
#17. Christmas, FL
- 1-year price change: +$116,773 (+36.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$194,350 (+79.8%)
- Typical home value: $438,028 (#22 most expensive city in metro)
#16. Gotha, FL
- 1-year price change: +$119,498 (+33.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$194,975 (+68.1%)
- Typical home value: $481,253 (#16 most expensive city in metro)
#15. Doctor Phillips, FL
- 1-year price change: +$122,439 (+31.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$194,513 (+60.1%)
- Typical home value: $518,016 (#10 most expensive city in metro)
#14. Saint Cloud, FL
- 1-year price change: +$122,571 (+41.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$192,981 (+86.5%)
- Typical home value: $416,183 (#28 most expensive city in metro)
#13. Ferndale, FL
- 1-year price change: +$123,201 (+37.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$219,878 (+94.2%)
- Typical home value: $453,415 (#21 most expensive city in metro)
#12. Wedgefield, FL
- 1-year price change: +$123,930 (+33.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$208,213 (+73.9%)
- Typical home value: $489,821 (#15 most expensive city in metro)
#11. Geneva, FL
- 1-year price change: +$123,939 (+28.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$222,872 (+66.3%)
- Typical home value: $558,941 (#6 most expensive city in metro)
#10. Citrus Ridge, FL
- 1-year price change: +$128,437 (+43.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$194,538 (+85.1%)
- Typical home value: $423,184 (#27 most expensive city in metro)
#9. Bithlo, FL
- 1-year price change: +$132,156 (+35.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$220,192 (+76.9%)
- Typical home value: $506,650 (#12 most expensive city in metro)
#8. Oakland, FL
- 1-year price change: +$140,726 (+36.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$219,159 (+70.9%)
- Typical home value: $528,393 (#9 most expensive city in metro)
#7. Montverde, FL
- 1-year price change: +$145,189 (+35.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$239,482 (+75.3%)
- Typical home value: $557,720 (#8 most expensive city in metro)
#6. Winter Garden, FL
- 1-year price change: +$152,476 (+37.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$246,887 (+79.1%)
- Typical home value: $558,923 (#7 most expensive city in metro)
#5. Celebration, FL
- 1-year price change: +$166,072 (+39.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$227,829 (+63.3%)
- Typical home value: $587,844 (#5 most expensive city in metro)
#4. Windermere, FL
- 1-year price change: +$180,704 (+35.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$280,453 (+68.5%)
- Typical home value: $690,154 (#4 most expensive city in metro)
#3. Bay Hill, FL
- 1-year price change: +$182,895 (+30.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$280,438 (+55.5%)
- Typical home value: $786,139 (#3 most expensive city in metro)
#2. Lake Hart, FL
- 1-year price change: +$268,251 (+35.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$413,350 (+68.0%)
- Typical home value: $1,021,241 (#2 most expensive city in metro)
#1. Lake Buena Vista, FL
- 1-year price change: +$1,108,675 (+32.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$1,768,945 (+64.6%)
- Typical home value: $4,508,413 (#1 most expensive city in metro)
