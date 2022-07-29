Dad accused of killing 3-year-old, slashing 12-year-old’s throat at Longwood home now in jail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of killing his 3-year-old daughter and slashing his 12-year-old daughter’s throat before turning the knife on himself is now out of the hospital and locked up in the Seminole County jail.

Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, was booked into jail Friday morning, according to the jail’s website.

[TRENDING: Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space? | DeSantis targets businesses, companies ‘imposing woke ideology on the economy’ | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

He had been in the hospital since July 21, when police said he slashed his own throat and wrists after attacking both his daughters, killing one of them.

The father accused of stabbing his daughters, killing a 3-year-old and critically injuring a 12-year-old, at their Longwood home was arrested, police said on Friday.

Bravo-Torres’ mugshot shows some of the wounds the man inflicted on himself, stitched and stapled together, on the right side of his throat and just below his Adam’s Apple.

Police said they were alerted to the deadly stabbing at 798 Highland St. in Longwood when the 12-year-old girl walked nearly a mile to a McDonald’s where her mother works to find help.

Police release 911 call made after a 12-year-old girl showed up at a Seminole County McDonald's.

The girl told police she was sleeping when her father reached for her neck and came at her with a knife, slicing her throat, an affidavit for an arrest warrant shows.

Ad

As Bravo-Torres went to get another knife, the girl exited the bedroom and found her 3-year-old sister on the floor in the hallway, officers said.

According to the affidavit, when Bravo-Torres returned, the girl fought back and eventually “acted dead,” in the hopes Bravo-Torres would stop attacking. Police said the father then dragged the 12-year-old and her little sister into the bathroom, where he cut his own wrists and throat.

A memorial is set up for a girl who was found stabbed to death at her home.

The 12-year-old girl waited for her father to lose consciousness before grabbing the knife Bravo-Torres used to attack her to protect herself, locking the bathroom door from the inside before leaving to get help.

“She’s covered in blood, drenched in blood, and (she has) bruises and cuts,” a man told a 911 operator after she arrived at the McDonald’s.

Ad

Bravo-Torres and the girl were both taken to a hospital in critical condition.

He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and premeditated first-degree murder.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: