SHOW US: What’s your favorite thing about Orlando?

Celebrate Orlando’s birthday on July 31 by submitting photo from around the City Beautiful

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy birthday, Orlando!

The city is marking its birthday on Sunday, 147 years after it was incorporated.

According to the city’s website, Orlando’s history dates back all the way to 1838 when the U.S. Army “built Fort Gatlin south of the present day Orlando City limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.” Years later, under the name of Orlando, the town was incorporated in 1875 with 85 people.

With at least 146 years of history under its belt, there are many facts about Orlando that its growing population probably doesn’t know, such as how many types of swans call Lake Eola home or what Lake Eola actually is. To learn some of the fun facts about the City Beautiful, click here.

To help the city celebrate, submit photos of your favorite thing to do in Orlando or a really cool photo you’ve taken around the city.

Your photo could be featured on News 6 on Sunday or during a newscast on Monday.

