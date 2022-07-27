🏊Here’s how to enjoy Orlando-area resort pools without booking a stay

Looking for a fun day in the water but don’t have a pool? Or just looking for an outing with friends nearby?

ResortPass can solve that problem.

The company partners with local hotel chains that offer day passes, spa passes and cabanas so that you can enjoy all the property has to offer without booking a hotel room, according to its website.

There’s a whole host of Central Florida hotels that offer these day passes and some have some really cool pools to explore. From wave pools to lazy rivers, waterfalls to waterslides and all shapes of pools in between.

The price of the pass varies by date and by availability, according to ResortPass. Prices range from $15 a day up to $45.

Signing up is as easy as finding the hotel you’d like to visit, selecting a date on the calendar and making the purchase.

You take your booking confirmation to the hotel and then have some fun.

Here are some Central Florida resorts which are offered through ResortPass.

Orange County

Omni Orlando Resort: “Featuring Orlando’s only resort wave pool, the incredible Omni also offers a family pool with a waterslide, an adults-only pool, and a winding lazy river.”

Hyatt Regency Orlando: “With two sparkling pools, a fully equipped fitness center and a rejuvenating spa, Hyatt Regency Orlando is the perfect escape.”

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress: “Step into paradise at Orlando’s resort playground where pools, waterslides, water sports, and activities for a full day of fun in the sun await!”

Hilton Orlando: “Hilton Orlando is a sprawling resort featuring two outdoor pools, a waterslide, a lazy river with inner tubes, hot tubs, private cabana rentals, a kid’s splash pad and delicious food and beverage from Tropics Pool Bar & Grill.”

Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort: “A fun-filled daycation awaits at the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort, featuring two pools, two hot tubs, water slide, splash pad and poolside cabanas.”

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek: “The Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek features family-friendly amenities including a 3-acre lazy river, heated pool, waterslide, 2 hot tubs, poolside cabanas and poolside food and beverage service from Beech Bar and Grille.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld: “The DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld has fun for the whole family, featuring two swimming pools, a hot tub, private cabanas, delicious food and drinks and a host of kid-friendly activities.”

Element Orlando International Drive: “Discover Element Orlando International Drive, a hotel committed to your wellness and comfort. Enjoy an outdoor saltwater pool, splash pad and fitness center for the perfect day of work and play!”

Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration Area: “Enjoy the heated outdoor pool, get energized with a workout in the fitness center, or show off your golfing skills at the private Topgolf Swing Suites®.”

Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista: “The Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista has an outdoor pool, waterslide, waterfall, food and beverage service and fitness center.”

Melia Orlando Celebration: “Enjoy yourself at the Melia Orlando Celebration, featuring a 360-degree Vanishing Edge heated pool with a zero-entry point, hot tub, and food and beverage service.”

Caribe Royale: “Caribe Royale features a large resort-style pool, waterslide, waterfall and delicious food and beverage options from Calypso Bar & Grille.”

Aloft Orlando International Drive: “Spend a day in style at the hip Aloft Orlando International Drive hotel and enjoy a saltwater pool, splash pad and fitness center for the perfect day to work and play.”

Balmoral Resort Florida: “There’s something fun for everyone at Balmoral Resort, a sunny spot with a waterpark, fishing, arcade and more outside Orlando, Florida.”

CoCo Key Hotel and Water Park Resort: “Take a trip down one of the 14 water slides and rides at CoCo Key Hotel and Water Park Resort, an Orlando getaway where family-friendly amenities are available at every turn.”

Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark: “Experience unlimited amounts of fun at the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites-Waterpark.”

Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive: “The Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive features 3 sparkling pools, a fitness center and delicious food and beverage service from Gatorville.”

Brevard County

Cocoa Beach Beachside Hotel and Suites: “Beachside Hotel & Suites is a boutique hotel in Cocoa Beach, Florida with a relaxed, retro vibe and a lazy river that instantly puts you in daycation mode.”

International Palms Resort Cocoa Beach: “Set on 13 oceanfront acres in beautiful Cocoa Beach, the International Palms Resort is the ultimate seaside escape.”

Holiday Inn Melbourne-Viera: “Spend a day at the Holiday Inn Melbourne-Viera, conveniently located minutes away from the USSSA Space Coast Complex, Brevard Zoo, Melbourne International Airport, and beautiful beaches.”

Osceola County

Regal Oaks Resort: “Soak up the Florida sun at the Regal Oaks Resort, a family-friendly oasis just minutes away from Walt Disney World.