Up for a laugh? We Outside Comedy Tour coming to Orlando in October

ORLANDO, Fla. – The We Outside Comedy Tour, featuring some of the funniest stars in the biz, is coming to Orlando in October, according to Addition Financial Arena officials.

The show will be held on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus.

The comedians in the lineup include Michael Blackson (of “Next Friday” and “Meet the Blacks”), Corey Holcomb (of “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Black Jesus,” and “The Cleveland Show”) Gary Owen (of “Think Like A Man,” “Ride Along,” and “Meet The Blacks”), Karlous Miller (of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out”), Tony Baker (of “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “The Carmichael Show,” “Rel” and “Ridiculous”) and Tony Rock (of “Think Like A Man,” “Mann and Wife,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “All of Us.”)

The We Outside Comedy Tour is all about improvisation, real-life scenarios and the freshest, funniest faces on the comedy circuit today, according to the organizer.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster website and in the Ticketmaster app.

