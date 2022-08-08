Get paid to sleep? Company hiring professional nappers

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Thinking about getting a new job? You should sleep on it. Literally.

A mattress brand is hiring Casper Sleepers to snooze for a living, putting a whole new spin on sleeping on the job.

Job requirements include sleeping in company stores and in other random locations.

There’s a bit of work when you’re awake though, like creating social media content to show people what it’s like to be a professional sleeper.

The qualifications?

An “exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible” and of course, the “ability to sleep through anything.”

In addition to being paid to sleep, Casper Sleepers get to wear pajamas to work, get some free Casper products and have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

The company is taking applications through Thursday and showing off some sleep skills on TikTok is encouraged.

Here’s where you can apply.