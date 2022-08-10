95º

Orlando food fair centers on all things citrus. Here’s who is attending

407 Food Fair takes place once a month

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Sunshine State is known for its oranges, and what better way to celebrate than with a food fair focusing on all things citrus.

The 407 Food Fair is returning to Ivanhoe Brewing in Orlando this Saturday, Aug. 13.

The monthly food and craft festival is held by MAM Events in partnership with Stuff to Do in Orlando on the second Saturday of every month.

There will be over 15 vendors at the event, all with the “citrus” theme. Here’s who will be serving up dishes at the 407 Food Fair.

Alchemy Food Lab

Al’s Ice Cream

Asia Kitchen

BBQ Brazil Express

Black Magic Pizza

Brock’s BBQ

Burgers & Booch

Chocolate Factory

Kappys Subs

Kontrolled Flamez

Nonni’s Mini Donuts

Oh My Dogs

Papi’s Food Truck

Pass Kitchen

Phat Ash Bakes

Red Panda Noodle

Royal T Tapas

Sweet & Salty

Tea Social

Totally Coffee

Uncle Den Dogs

