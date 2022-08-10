Orlando food fair centers on all things citrus. Here’s who is attending

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Sunshine State is known for its oranges, and what better way to celebrate than with a food fair focusing on all things citrus.
The 407 Food Fair is returning to Ivanhoe Brewing in Orlando this Saturday, Aug. 13.
The monthly food and craft festival is held by MAM Events in partnership with Stuff to Do in Orlando on the second Saturday of every month.
There will be over 15 vendors at the event, all with the “citrus” theme. Here’s who will be serving up dishes at the 407 Food Fair.
Alchemy Food Lab
Al’s Ice Cream
Asia Kitchen
BBQ Brazil Express
Black Magic Pizza
Brock’s BBQ
Burgers & Booch
Chocolate Factory
Kappys Subs
Kontrolled Flamez
Nonni’s Mini Donuts
Oh My Dogs
Papi’s Food Truck
Pass Kitchen
Phat Ash Bakes
Royal T Tapas
Sweet & Salty
Tea Social
Totally Coffee
Uncle Den Dogs
