CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – As home of the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral can look to promote space history and knowledge.

Each year, he U.S. Space Force and Historical Foundation ensures this by hosting a free event each year, the Space Collectible Show and Sale.

This free event has a goal of helping promote space history and the Sands Space History Center. The center, formerly the Air Force Space and Missile History Center, contains historic information and displays for each Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The public can find space memorabilia and artifacts, postal covers, coins, books and videos. Visitors can also look at launch squadron patches, models, posters and air force memorabilia.

The event is on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sands Space History Center with free parking.

