‘I’m really excited for him:’ Staff react to Melbourne businessman launching into space

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The staff at Pineapple’s in Melbourne were excited Wednesday evening — just hours before their boss is scheduled to launch into space.

Brevard County businessman Steve Young is set to launch inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule Thursday morning from a Texas launch site.

Jake Bertrand works at Pineapple’s and said his colleagues will watch the launch together.

“I’m really excited for him. We have a launch party going on tomorrow morning on the second floor. In the moon room, we will watch him go up to space,” Bertrand said.

Michael Edgar said everyone has been following the journey closely, and they are filled with anticipation ahead of the launch.

“To know somebody who is going up there and to speak with them afterwards — so it’s even cooler to be like, ‘How was space?’” Edgar said.

Blue Origin’s Shepard Crew capsule is set to launch the company’s third human flight of the year and 22 total launches for the company.

Young and his wife arrived in Texas earlier this week where he’s been participating in training exercises.

“I can’t wait to talk to him, sit down and be like, ‘How was it?’ I know everyone is going to ask those questions, so I’m probably going to wait a few weeks,” Edgar said.

The launch window begins 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Blue Origin shares that launch date with United Launch Alliance and SpaceX.