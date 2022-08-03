Crazy day for Space Coast: 3 different rockets set to launch Thursday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With three different space companies expected to launch three different rockets Thursday, the Space Coast will be busier than ever.

United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin and SpaceX are all planning on launching crewed and uncrewed missions throughout the day Thursday from both rural West Texas and the Florida coast.

The first launch window of the day for ULA runs from 6:29-7:09 a.m. The company is prepping to send its Atlas V rocket to space from Cape Canaveral.

The rocket will carry the final Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit spacecraft for the U.S. Space Force. SBIRS GEO 6 is a missile detection and early warning satellite that was built to detect ballistic missile threats around the world.

Forecasters with Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron said the weather is 79% favorable for the launch, the primary concern being cumulus clouds.

Then, while Blue Origin’s suborbital rocket-capsule NS-22 is set to launch from Van Horn, Texas, it still carries ties to the Space Coast—Melbourne restaurant owner Steve Young is part of the crew.

The Pineapples restaurateur will be joining five other companions, including the first people from Egypt and Portugal to fly to space, in the 11-minute journey, even bringing a Surfing Santas of Cocoa Beach plush toy in tow to represent his Florida roots.

That launch window opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

To wrap up the stacked day of space exploration, SpaceX is slated to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Korean satellite from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The company said it’s targeting 7:08 p.m. for the launch.

