WATCH LIVE at 10:45 a.m.: Orange County sheriff’s officials announce cold case arrest

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials on Wednesday morning will discuss an arrest in a cold case at a news conference in OCSO Central Operations.

The event will include an update on what the sheriff’s office called “significant progress” detectives have made within the agency’s Cold Case Team since its creation in 2020 under Sheriff John Mina.

The news conference will begin at 10:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were shared.

News 6 will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

