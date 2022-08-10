WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: Officials hold briefing after parents arrested on murder charges

Bianca Blaise, 25, and Larry Rhodes, 22, were arrested in connection with the death of their child and the abuse of five other children.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update Wednesday afternoon about two parents arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of their 6-year-old child and the abuse of their five other children.

The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been immediately released, but the news of the murder charges comes after Larry Rhodes, 22, and his girlfriend Bianca Blaise, 25, were arrested in July when a child in their care was found unconscious with their head in the toilet at a Kissimmee hotel, according to deputies.

Upon arrival, investigators said they found eight people in the hotel room, including Rhodes, Blaise and six children ranging from 6 years old to a baby less than 1-year-old.

A charging affidavit shows one of the six children did not have a pulse and was not breathing, so CPR was administered and the the child was taken to a hospital with a a life-threatening brain bleed.

According to an affidavit, Blaise told deputies when she returned to the Knights Inn hotel room on July 5, she found one of the children with their head in the toilet bowl, as though the child was drinking water from it. Blaise told them it wasn’t until Rhodes went into the bathroom that he told her to call 911.

Sky 6 flew over Knights Inn in Kissimmee. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Other children in the room also had multiple bruises, and one had hemorrhaging to his left eyeball, according to the affidavit.

The sheriff’s office said all the children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A search of the room revealed several swabs of suspected blood and two guns with multiple magazines, deputies said.

In a later interview, Blaise described to investigators how she and Rhodes disciplined the children, which included giving them “whoopings” and forcing them to stand in the corner and perform exercises.

