Celebrate Son and Daughter Day with fun things to do in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Son and Daughter Day is celebrated on Aug. 11, and it is the perfect reminder for parents to spend some quality time with their children.

Whether your kids are young or old, here is a list of ways to have a fun time with your children around town and create unforgettable memories.

Crayola Experience

The Crayola Experience offers many attractions that cater to all ages.

People can learn how a crayon is made, make drip art and enjoy some cool animated rooms and live shows.

The experience also offers some delicious food at the Crayola Cafe.

Tickets are $27.99 per person.

The experience organizer recommends guests check their website for hours of operation and attraction availability.

Click here for more information.

Address: 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32809.

Madame Tussauds Orlando

This is a fascinating place to go where you can see famous figures made out of wax.

They have exhibitions featuring Wonder Woman, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Pitbull and other famous people.

Tickets are $34.99 per person.

For more information, visit its website here.

Address: 8387 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

Kings Dining offers bowling, which is the perfect activity for some bonding time.

The entertainment venue also has table games.

Lastly, they offer a dining experience where you have a full menu of classic items to enjoy like burgers, tacos, sandwiches and more.

To purchase a ticket or for more information, visit this link.

Address: 8255 International Drive, Suite 120, Orlando, FL 32819.

Hours: Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Orlando Kart Center

Feel the adrenaline and fun of racing by going to Orlando Kart Center.

The venue allows kids 4-years-old and up to race in their tracks.

People can drive their 8/10 mile-long tracks reaching speeds up to 45 mph.

Price ranges from $29.86 for one race to unlimited races for $199.47.

For more information, click here.

Address: 10724 Cosmonaut Blvd, Orlando FL 32824.

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

This zoo is a 116-acre zoo and botanical gardens perfect to help your family enjoy some time outdoors watching cool animals and having fun.

Tickets for adults are $19.95 and for children ages 3-12 are $13.95.

For more information, visit this link.

Address: 3755 W. Seminole Blvd. Sanford, FL 32771.

Hours: Every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orlando Cat Café

This place is a hidden gem. It has a unique coffeehouse with baked goods, paninis, and the chance for guests to play with adoptable cats and kittens.

It is a great place to eat and play, maybe even to take a cute little furry friend home.

Prices per hour are $10 per adult and $8 per child.

For more information, click here.

Address: 532 Cagan Park Ave., Clermont, FL 34714.

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Island H20 Water Park

Enjoy the heat of the sun while laying in the pool or going through a waterslide at Island H20.

They have many different ticket options, but their daily ticket is $59.99 per person.

For more information, visit this link.

Address: 3230 Inspiration Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34747.

Hours: Usual hours are every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fun Spot America Theme Parks

These local theme parks include attractions such as roller coasters, kiddie rides, bumper cars and arcade games.

They also have a selection of fair food like cotton candy, funnel cake and more.

For more information, click here.

Prices range from $54.95 to $64.95 per person.

Addresses: 5700 Fun Spot Way, Orlando, FL 32819,

2850 Florida Plaza Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 (Fun Spot Kissimmee).

Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24

While going to the movies is a classic move, your family can go to the dine-in theater in Disney Springs to enjoy dinner and a movie at the same time.

The theater offers discounts from 20% to 35% on early functions from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Prices: $15.29 per adult, $12.29 per child and $13.79 for seniors. Student discounts can be attained after 5 p.m., and the theater offers military pricing at its box office.

For more information, visit its website.

Address: 1500 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

