Former Clermont cheerleading coach accused of child molesting indicted on federal charges

Vigiland D'Haiti, 39, who was arrested at his home on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

CLERMONT, Fla. – A former Clermont cheerleading coach accused of sexually abusing children who attended his gym has been indicted on federal charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Vigiland D’Haiti, 40, molested an underage teen and recorded the abuse.

The department announced the indictment on Thursday charging D’Haiti with one count of possessing images and videos of children being sexually exploited, one count of production of child sexual abuse images and videos, and one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Clermont police said D’Haiti was arrested by Winter Garden police at his home in March on a Lake County warrant for his arrest for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims aged 12-15 years old.

Investigators said they found sexual pictures and video of D’Haiti abusing children who he knew through his Clermont gym, Rush Allstars. He is also accused of molesting another underage teen in 2014.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim is asked to call 911.

