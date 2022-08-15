93º

Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says

Neither cause of death nor identity of the team member has been released at this time.

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made life-saving efforts to rescue the team member, but they were unsuccessful, and the member eventually died, the statement said.

Grief counselors will be available to students and staff in the coming days, SCPS officials said.

Neither the cause of death nor identity of the team member has not been released at this time.

Red Apple Dining is a third-party staffing agency that provides food services to Seminole County Schools.

Seminole County Public School Statement:

