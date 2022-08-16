Disney VoluntEARS donate school supplies for A Gift For Teaching

Cast members collected all sorts of school supplies from dry erase markers to notebooks as part of a monthlong back-to-school drive.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Sorting and organizing, Disney volunteers are back to help out A Gift For Teaching.

Those supplies will now get results for teachers and students in need in Central Florida.

“They will benefit public schools in a five county area beyond Orange County,” said Jane Thompson, president of A Gift for Teaching.

Thompson explained more than 70% of public schools in Orange and Osceola counties are considered high need with many families unable to afford supplies for their children.

“We’ve all heard the stories about the National Retail Federation talking about the new average cost that families can expect to spend, which is just shocking you know, and I think it’s very daunting for families who are still recovering,” Thompson said.

The supplies will be available at the A Gift For Teaching store for teachers in need of tools for their classrooms thanks to those who have donated.

“We are a free store for teachers. Our community believes investing in your ability to make your students successful in the classroom,” Thompson said.

News 6 will be hosting another phone bank to benefit A Gift for Teaching on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Each dollar donated can provide $20 worth of supplies.

For more information, click here.

