Disney VoluntEARS donate school supplies for A Gift For Teaching

Supplies gathered by cast members benefit public schools within 5 counties

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Cast members collected all sorts of school supplies from dry erase markers to notebooks as part of a monthlong back-to-school drive.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Sorting and organizing, Disney volunteers are back to help out A Gift For Teaching.

Those supplies will now get results for teachers and students in need in Central Florida.

“They will benefit public schools in a five county area beyond Orange County,” said Jane Thompson, president of A Gift for Teaching.

Thompson explained more than 70% of public schools in Orange and Osceola counties are considered high need with many families unable to afford supplies for their children.

“We’ve all heard the stories about the National Retail Federation talking about the new average cost that families can expect to spend, which is just shocking you know, and I think it’s very daunting for families who are still recovering,” Thompson said.

The supplies will be available at the A Gift For Teaching store for teachers in need of tools for their classrooms thanks to those who have donated.

“We are a free store for teachers. Our community believes investing in your ability to make your students successful in the classroom,” Thompson said.

News 6 will be hosting another phone bank to benefit A Gift for Teaching on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Each dollar donated can provide $20 worth of supplies.

For more information, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

About the Author:

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

