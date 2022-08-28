2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Ocoee, police say

OCOEE, Fla. – Two men were hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Ocoee on Saturday, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Police said at about 5 p.m., a dark or black sedan fired shots toward the two men, who were walking on the sidewalk in the area of South Maguire and Highbrooke Boulvevard.

The men ran into the Brookstone subdivision before being located with gunshot wounds, police said. Both were transported to Orange Regional Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.

